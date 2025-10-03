 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246440
Update notes via Steam Community

First off, thank you so much for all of the support. We're a quarter of the way to fully funding our Kickstarter. Your continued support is super appreciated! Please continue to share the Kickstarter page with anyone you know that might be interested in the game.

We've been busy gathering feedback from the playtest build, and have taken some pretty big swings at things.

Haven't checked out the playtest yet? Get access right here!

There's a brand-new version of the game available to test out. It should be deployed within the hour.

We're a small team. Literally a handful, so if there are new bugs introduced with the update, or new balancing issues, we're keen to hear from you about them, as we work to iterate on the game.

💾 Please note: If you played in a previous playtest, please create a new save file!! 💾

Here's a list of what's in:

  • Added new improvements to First Person animations

  • Toned down the difficulty in the early-game moments

  • Weapon Balancing:

    • Increased projectile speed

    • Increased damage for all weapons

    • Added weapon-feel improvements to differentiate them more

  • Added ovement tweaks (jump height, walk speed, acceleration speeds)

  • Hitboxes increased on all turrets and drones

  • Added animations and attack behavior to the longneck sabers

  • Overworld Area Overhaul:

    • Added points of interest

    • Made more room for base building

    • New sections introduced

    • Redistribution of creatures, spawners, and resources, and points of interest

    • Moved vehicle parts into the overworld

  • Added new music in the title card sequence

  • Added craftable Solar Panels to increase power output

  • Adjusted base core default power storage

  • Added Equipment:

    • Adjusted the Tech Tree

    • Added Crafting Station for Equipment

    • Added Weapons Components for Weapons Crafting

    • Adjusted weight and research point values for most items

  • Added more VoiceOver for Sirenis

  • More signs and feedback for player status

  • Provided more player guidance through the objectives system

  • Added quick transfer (shift-click on items/resources)

  • Transfer all now available both ways when interacting with storage containers

  • Dematerialization of Garage is now possible

  • Garage improvements for save/load and UI/UX

  • Hit react animations for Cave Spider and Volcano Spider

  • Crouch prompt added to Alien Facility

  • Reduced flashing visuals on plasma cutter VFX

  • Increased raw resource item stack limits

  • Created destructible spawners for drones

  • Added floating mini readouts for in-progress items in research lab

  • Updated mesh for bulkroot plant and resource

  • Added VFX to base core pre-activation for visibility

  • Alternate visual treatment for scorched cave spider variant

  • Cave spider spawn VFX

  • Alien facility puzzle's solved state now saves

  • Improved audio slider responsiveness

  • Improved numerous objective flows and guidance

  • Numerous bug fixes

  • Some new items in the game do not have meshes yet - development is still ongoing

  • The in-game SURVEY button directs to a brand new sheet, so that we can gather fresh feedback from anyone gives this latest build a spin

Thanks again, and stay awesome, everyone!

Have a great weekend!

Changed files in this update

