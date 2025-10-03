First off, thank you so much for all of the support. We're a quarter of the way to fully funding our Kickstarter. Your continued support is super appreciated! Please continue to share the Kickstarter page with anyone you know that might be interested in the game.
We've been busy gathering feedback from the playtest build, and have taken some pretty big swings at things.
Haven't checked out the playtest yet? Get access right here!
There's a brand-new version of the game available to test out. It should be deployed within the hour.
We're a small team. Literally a handful, so if there are new bugs introduced with the update, or new balancing issues, we're keen to hear from you about them, as we work to iterate on the game.
💾 Please note: If you played in a previous playtest, please create a new save file!! 💾
Here's a list of what's in:
Added new improvements to First Person animations
Toned down the difficulty in the early-game moments
Weapon Balancing:
Increased projectile speed
Increased damage for all weapons
Added weapon-feel improvements to differentiate them more
Added ovement tweaks (jump height, walk speed, acceleration speeds)
Hitboxes increased on all turrets and drones
Added animations and attack behavior to the longneck sabers
Overworld Area Overhaul:
Added points of interest
Made more room for base building
New sections introduced
Redistribution of creatures, spawners, and resources, and points of interest
Moved vehicle parts into the overworld
Added new music in the title card sequence
Added craftable Solar Panels to increase power output
Adjusted base core default power storage
Added Equipment:
Adjusted the Tech Tree
Added Crafting Station for Equipment
Added Weapons Components for Weapons Crafting
Adjusted weight and research point values for most items
Added more VoiceOver for Sirenis
More signs and feedback for player status
Provided more player guidance through the objectives system
Added quick transfer (shift-click on items/resources)
Transfer all now available both ways when interacting with storage containers
Dematerialization of Garage is now possible
Garage improvements for save/load and UI/UX
Hit react animations for Cave Spider and Volcano Spider
Crouch prompt added to Alien Facility
Reduced flashing visuals on plasma cutter VFX
Increased raw resource item stack limits
Created destructible spawners for drones
Added floating mini readouts for in-progress items in research lab
Updated mesh for bulkroot plant and resource
Added VFX to base core pre-activation for visibility
Alternate visual treatment for scorched cave spider variant
Cave spider spawn VFX
Alien facility puzzle's solved state now saves
Improved audio slider responsiveness
Improved numerous objective flows and guidance
Numerous bug fixes
Some new items in the game do not have meshes yet - development is still ongoing
The in-game SURVEY button directs to a brand new sheet, so that we can gather fresh feedback from anyone gives this latest build a spin
Thanks again, and stay awesome, everyone!
Have a great weekend!
