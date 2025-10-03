 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246434 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:19:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

-Now the lighting type and fog is randomized for every stage and online mode.

-Included security patch of Graphic Engine

-The sky now appears on the armor selection screen

-Corrected a spawn position of an enemy in the first stage

Changed files in this update

