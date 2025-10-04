Hey Baddies,
We received notice from Unity (the makers of our game engine) that all games built in a specific version of their editor contained a newly discovered security vulnerability. Unity provided developers a patch to correct this vulnerability, and we have included that fix in this minor update.
We've also been busy with a large Castle Doombad content update that's coming soon, so please keep an eye out.
Stay villainous!
Minor Unity security vulnerability patch
Update notes via Steam Community
