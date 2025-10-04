 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20246419 Edited 4 October 2025 – 01:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey Baddies,

We received notice from Unity (the makers of our game engine) that all games built in a specific version of their editor contained a newly discovered security vulnerability. Unity provided developers a patch to correct this vulnerability, and we have included that fix in this minor update.

We've also been busy with a large Castle Doombad content update that's coming soon, so please keep an eye out.

Stay villainous!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2888471
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2888472
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link