Hi NIMRODS!



In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of additional bugs that were reported by the community.

Thank you!



Changelog

Fixes

Fixed an issue where Vampiric Magazine was using the Nuclear Magazine icon.

Fixed an issue where the Electrically Dissuasive Barrel augment was using incorrect values.

Fixed an issue where the Finger Speed Gene was missing its 10th purchase in the shop.

Fixed an issue where the Honey Blaster projectile from the Bzz miniboss was being affected by the Bullet Opacity slider.

Fixed an issue where the mini projectiles from the RYS-30 Plasma Spiral would sometimes size incorrectly.





Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.



If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:



