Bug Fixes:



- Fixed a bug where Curse of Flashlight and File Recovered Displays only worked when you had Curse of Paranoia. Dont ask LMAO

- Fixed a bug where jelly names are always visible above your cursor instead of after picking them up.



QOL/Changes:



- TOP button is smaller, and is in the position the back button in the mines would be, meaning you can basically just double click now.