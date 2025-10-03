Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug where Curse of Flashlight and File Recovered Displays only worked when you had Curse of Paranoia. Dont ask LMAO
- Fixed a bug where jelly names are always visible above your cursor instead of after picking them up.
QOL/Changes:
- TOP button is smaller, and is in the position the back button in the mines would be, meaning you can basically just double click now.
Hotfix 052 (Last Before 01.00.10!)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update