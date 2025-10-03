 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246377
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes:

- Fixed a bug where Curse of Flashlight and File Recovered Displays only worked when you had Curse of Paranoia. Dont ask LMAO
- Fixed a bug where jelly names are always visible above your cursor instead of after picking them up.

QOL/Changes:

- TOP button is smaller, and is in the position the back button in the mines would be, meaning you can basically just double click now.

