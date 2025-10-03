In short: nothing to worry, just get the update and you may not read anything below :)

Thanks for playing :)

Adam

No need to panic as this issue has been patched with this update.

If you need more info about this topic please take a look here:

https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

To make things clear, there was no security issues reported because of this situation.

Valve also made steps nessesary leading to keep any risk at minimum.