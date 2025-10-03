 Skip to content
Major 3 October 2025 Build 20246370
Update notes via Steam Community

In short: nothing to worry, just get the update and you may not read anything below :)

Thanks for playing :)

Adam

No need to panic as this issue has been patched with this update.

If you need more info about this topic please take a look here:

https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

To make things clear, there was no security issues reported because of this situation.

Valve also made steps nessesary leading to keep any risk at minimum.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3314701
