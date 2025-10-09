Improving on the tactical RPG genre at the core of the first iteration, Rise Eterna 2 places you in the middle of an ongoing war between two families coveting the kingdom’s throne and a third force plotting its last act of revenge.
Set a few years after the events of the first game, play as Jacht - a devoted Athracian soldier on a mission to reclaim the Empire’s lost glory and slay the Destroyer.
Key Features:
- 24 missions: Taking place across various locations and biomes combined with Strategic and Tactical combats challenging your decision-making skills.
- Terrains to use at your advantage: Depending on the type of tile units are standing on, their attacks or movement can be affected in different ways. Always try to catch the enemy at a disadvantage!
- A compelling recruitment and party organization system: Lets you test various combinations and strategies at will!
- Gems customization: Choose from over 20 types of gems to enhance your heroes' abilities and weapons.
- Skill trees for each character: Multiple factors including their own background affecting their skillset.
Grow stronger, adapt to new challenges, and unleash your full potential!