Improving on the tactical RPG genre at the core of the first iteration, Rise Eterna 2 places you in the middle of an ongoing war between two families coveting the kingdom’s throne and a third force plotting its last act of revenge.





Set a few years after the events of the first game, play as Jacht - a devoted Athracian soldier on a mission to reclaim the Empire’s lost glory and slay the Destroyer.





Taking place across various locations and biomes combined with Strategic and Tactical combats challenging your decision-making skills.Depending on the type of tile units are standing on, their attacks or movement can be affected in different ways. Always try to catch the enemy at a disadvantage!Lets you test various combinations and strategies at will!Choose from over 20 types of gems to enhance your heroes' abilities and weapons.Multiple factors including their own background affecting their skillset.