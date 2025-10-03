You may have heard about a recently announced security vulnerability that affects almost all Unity games. I wanted to get a patch out ASAP, so here it is.
If you know other indie developers who use Unity, make to sure let the know about this vulnerability!
https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/unity-has-found-a-security-vulnerability-that-has-sat-dormant-for-almost-a-decade-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/
Important Security Patch - Patch 1.7.5
