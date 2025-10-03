 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20246327 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:06:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
You may have heard about a recently announced security vulnerability that affects almost all Unity games. I wanted to get a patch out ASAP, so here it is.

If you know other indie developers who use Unity, make to sure let the know about this vulnerability!

https://www.pcgamer.com/hardware/unity-has-found-a-security-vulnerability-that-has-sat-dormant-for-almost-a-decade-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/

Changed files in this update

macOS Depot 1500741
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 1500742
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link