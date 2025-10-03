 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246325 Edited 3 October 2025 – 23:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings Users,

This is a game patch using the newer version of Unity with their vulnerability fix in place.

For more information on this, please see Unity's Remediation Guide.

In addition, progress on the next Wireframe game has been taking some time to make and Wireframe Warfare (WW) hasn't received any updates. These updates are coming and some good system changes for WW are on the way too.

As a small thank you for any continued support, I've added in a special vanity item for the tank. This item is a reference to another indie dev named CodeWonderland and their games Wonderware and Chicken Flight.

Please check out their games and continue to support indie devs!

Until the next time, take care!
-Azirin

Changed files in this update

