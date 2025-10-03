- Added Reaction popups! (use number keys to activate them for now) also there is a volume slider for this don't worry

- Buffed Earth-boring beetle hole speed (50 -> 55)

- Fixed headbutting from ground not giving full height

- Fixed instantly grabbing a ball during a headbutt not giving any height

- Added dynamic music system (current music is for beach but all maps will have unique music)

- Decreased ticks required to score goal to make it seem less delayed

- Fixed climbing walls with ball on Gamba

- Changed how ball rotation works to be more consistent and feel better

- Fixed thruster ball rotation