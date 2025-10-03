 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246251
Update notes via Steam Community

EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA

  • Added new Angel variants — we’re continuing to improve and expand the enemies in Extraction. Now there’s three variants of drones that use a new projectile based weapon.

  • Added pumpkin heads to Angels temporarily

  • Fixed Angels not dealing damage

  • Added 17 new loot items

  • Reyn - imported new exterior mesh for power plant

  • Reyn - improved the interior block out and set dressing for power plant

  • Reyn - improved the dock area with new set dressing, improved collision, and other improvements

  • Reyn - improved graphics for the vehicles

GENERAL CHANGES

  • Added the FW25 // October Drop featuring the Pumpkin Head bundle and other Halloween themed skins

  • Decorated the Amani Market with spooky Halloween decor

  • Improved shader compilation time

  • Potential fix for golf ball occasionally not spawning

  • Adjusted fog to make it less distracting on Quest

  • Fixed weapon spawners in Citadel not granting ammo to the player

  • Frio - added the mini-map for Artifact Frio observer mode

  • Tutorial - adjusted the hint UI pop up to be more visible

  • Tutorial - added weapon grip highlights for the reload sections

  • Citadel - Fixed hole in collision

  • Citadel - Fixed some z-fighting

  • Backend improvements to voice chat — possible crash fixes and bug fixes related to voice chat

  • Optimizations to server performance

  • Misc. crash fixes

AEXLAB

