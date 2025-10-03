EXTRACTION PRE-ALPHA
Added new Angel variants — we’re continuing to improve and expand the enemies in Extraction. Now there’s three variants of drones that use a new projectile based weapon.
Added pumpkin heads to Angels temporarily
Fixed Angels not dealing damage
Added 17 new loot items
Reyn - imported new exterior mesh for power plant
Reyn - improved the interior block out and set dressing for power plant
Reyn - improved the dock area with new set dressing, improved collision, and other improvements
Reyn - improved graphics for the vehicles
GENERAL CHANGES
Added the FW25 // October Drop featuring the Pumpkin Head bundle and other Halloween themed skins
Decorated the Amani Market with spooky Halloween decor
Improved shader compilation time
Potential fix for golf ball occasionally not spawning
Adjusted fog to make it less distracting on Quest
Fixed weapon spawners in Citadel not granting ammo to the player
Frio - added the mini-map for Artifact Frio observer mode
Tutorial - adjusted the hint UI pop up to be more visible
Tutorial - added weapon grip highlights for the reload sections
Citadel - Fixed hole in collision
Citadel - Fixed some z-fighting
Backend improvements to voice chat — possible crash fixes and bug fixes related to voice chat
Optimizations to server performance
Misc. crash fixes
AEXLAB
