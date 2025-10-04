This patch is intended to resolve the Unity vulnerability that was discovered recently. Full details of the issue can be found here.
We're going to be patching all of our projects to resolve this but please let us know if you run into any new issues. I was in the middle of working on Milking Sophie when this came to light so I may have messed something up inadvertently.
As for the Milking Sophie DLC, we're making steady progress on it and should have some news on it soon!
-Vanis & Doku
Milking Mira v1.1.5 Patch Notes
