This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone,

We are calling all our friends to playtest the beta version of our first update! We need your expertise to find any bugs Silky missed, check that it all runs smoothly, and most importantly, to make sure that you have fun with it!

This update includes:

🕸️Level saving for the sandbox mode

This means your webs and all objects you can interact with are saved for all 6 sandbox levels in the game.

We’ve been really hard at work on this first update for a while now (which will be with you soon, we promise 🤞) and we’re sorry for the delay. Development is rarely smooth sailing.

So we appreciate you all being so patient. To show our appreciation, we may even leave a little surprise in this update for you all once the update is ready to go public… 🤭

How to join the public test:

So to get involved with the public test, you will have to already have bought the game (we hope you have 👀) and then simply follow these instructions:

Right-click on A Webbing Journey in your library Select ‘Properties’ Click on ‘Betas’ Select the public_test branch from the dropdown menu in the top-right corner Wait for Steam to download the update Boot up the game.

If your game is showing version 0.12.0(88), you are on the correct branch and ready to test.

Once you’ve played, please leave all of your feedback in our Discord. If you find any bugs, put them in the designated bugs channel, so that we can roll this update out to you in the best shape possible soon!

Thanks so much, everyone. We can’t wait to hear your thoughts!

– A Webbing Journey Team 🕷️💫



