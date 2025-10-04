Level selection screen now shows current and total chapter count
Fixed achievement unlocks related to the Magician
Fixed duplicated personalities when chosen randomly
Added indication of the Main Ingredient for rules related to Special Dishes on the Perfect Table
Minor localization adjustments
Minor level balance tweaks
Patch 1.0.4 – Update Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
