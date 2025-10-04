 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20246161
  • Level selection screen now shows current and total chapter count

  • Fixed achievement unlocks related to the Magician

  • Fixed duplicated personalities when chosen randomly

  • Added indication of the Main Ingredient for rules related to Special Dishes on the Perfect Table

  • Minor localization adjustments

  • Minor level balance tweaks

