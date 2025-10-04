 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Deadlock Megabonk Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 October 2025 Build 20246129 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Unity updated to version 6.0

- Updated Steamworks Net

- Fixed issue CVE-2025-59489

Let me know if you have any problems after the update.

Changed files in this update

Windows Dungeon Escape Depot Windows Depot 454101
  • Loading history…
Linux Dungeon Escape Depot Linux Depot 454102
  • Loading history…
macOS Dungeon Escape Depot Mac Depot 454103
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link