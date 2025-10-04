- Unity updated to version 6.0
- Updated Steamworks Net
- Fixed issue CVE-2025-59489
Let me know if you have any problems after the update.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update