Ahoy!
This morning Unity announced that there was a security vulnerability that existed for every game made with Unity version 2017.1 forward. This update simply applies the patch to fix that vulnerability. You can read more about the vulnerability here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031
Regards,
One Flow Man
Patch 1.1.2
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 2377621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update