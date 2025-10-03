 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246110 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Ahoy!

This morning Unity announced that there was a security vulnerability that existed for every game made with Unity version 2017.1 forward. This update simply applies the patch to fix that vulnerability. You can read more about the vulnerability here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Regards,
One Flow Man

