3 October 2025 Build 20246093 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Demo Patch v0.4.2.2

Small patch fixing various issues related to multiplayer connectivity and better handling of error cases, also some voice chat fixes and other small bugfixes

Fixes and tweaks:

  • Better logging and error handling for multiplayer connection errors,

  • Better upscaler for Low Graphic settings,

  • Disabled High Volumetric fog setting,

  • Fixed missing shadow for Level 0 bench prop,

  • Fixed 3D ambient sounds sometimes ignoring audio mixer level,

  • Fixed Issues related to voice chat rooms

  • More logging and added feedback link for China

  • Fixed other small issues


If you got feedback or want to share a bug report, you can do so and get more info on how to help with log files in the following thread:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044021445/

There are some issues with Multiplayer on China, I added a text on the multiplayer lobby regarding this that links to this discussion thread: https://steamcommunity.com/app/2419010/discussions/0/597413522044018193/

Changed files in this update

