Demo Patch v0.4.2.2

Small patch fixing various issues related to multiplayer connectivity and better handling of error cases, also some voice chat fixes and other small bugfixes

Fixes and tweaks:

Better logging and error handling for multiplayer connection errors,

Better upscaler for Low Graphic settings,

Disabled High Volumetric fog setting,

Fixed missing shadow for Level 0 bench prop,

Fixed 3D ambient sounds sometimes ignoring audio mixer level,

Fixed Issues related to voice chat rooms

More logging and added feedback link for China

Fixed other small issues



