POPULAR TODAY
3 October 2025 Build 20246091 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixes]

-Leader-board entries duplicating on fast level selection fixed

-Light Halloween Map Revisions

-fixed EHM6 meta data (this was a pain)

-Updated to Unity 2022.3.62f2

