TriggerLand – Content Update v1.02
Revamped AI with improved pathing
Added 2 new ranged AI types:
Mobile shooter (moves/evades before firing)
Stationary shooter (attacks within a set range)
Introduced Bosses:
Appear every 5 rounds
Armed with PKM
2500 base HP
Increased sight range
New Map: Interstate Aid Station
Set in the Arizona Mountains
Includes a gas station and roadside service facilities
Acts as a remote hub for Police, EMS, and other roadside assistance
Features a nearby Private Military Complex for added combat encounters
New Enemy Class: Dirty Cops
Corrupt officers with unique combat tactics
Feature over 250 new voice lines and variations for added immersion and personality
Bug Fixes & QoL
Moved Respawn Widget to prevent players from accidentally leaving the game
Reduced decay time for NPC projectile effects for smoother visuals
Fixed bug with wrong enemy types in wave data pools
Adjusted AI weapon placements in their hands for better alignment
Adjusted AI animation blending so they no longer look down/left when chasing the player
Increased health regeneration for better survivability
Backend code fixes to improve stability and performance
Changed files in this update