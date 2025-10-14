 Skip to content
Major 14 October 2025 Build 20246064 Edited 14 October 2025 – 16:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

TriggerLand – Content Update v1.02

  • Revamped AI with improved pathing

  • Added 2 new ranged AI types:

    • Mobile shooter (moves/evades before firing)

    • Stationary shooter (attacks within a set range)

  • Introduced Bosses:

    • Appear every 5 rounds

    • Armed with PKM

    • 2500 base HP

    • Increased sight range

  • New Map: Interstate Aid Station

    • Set in the Arizona Mountains

    • Includes a gas station and roadside service facilities

    • Acts as a remote hub for Police, EMS, and other roadside assistance

    • Features a nearby Private Military Complex for added combat encounters

  • New Enemy Class: Dirty Cops

    • Corrupt officers with unique combat tactics

    • Feature over 250 new voice lines and variations for added immersion and personality

Bug Fixes & QoL

  • Moved Respawn Widget to prevent players from accidentally leaving the game

  • Reduced decay time for NPC projectile effects for smoother visuals

  • Fixed bug with wrong enemy types in wave data pools

  • Adjusted AI weapon placements in their hands for better alignment

  • Adjusted AI animation blending so they no longer look down/left when chasing the player
    Increased health regeneration for better survivability

  • Backend code fixes to improve stability and performance



