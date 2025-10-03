- Added new biomes to the Earth map
- Saves made on old versions of maps will now use the updated version
We're in the home stretch as far as map updates are concerned! I did mess around with the save loading a little to make sure older saves aren't using old versions of maps without the new biomes, so if you notice any bugs/issues related to that please post about it :)
Earth Map Update!
