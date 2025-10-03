 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20246042 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:06:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
​- Added new biomes to the Earth map

- Saves made on old versions of maps will now use the updated version

We're in the home stretch as far as map updates are concerned! I did mess around with the save loading a little to make sure older saves aren't using old versions of maps without the new biomes, so if you notice any bugs/issues related to that please post about it :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3438801
macOS English Depot 3438802
Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3438803
