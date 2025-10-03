This update contains only a patch to address a security exploit that was discovered in Unity (the engine used to build the game). Information about the issue can be found here. There should be no functionality changes at all, but if you do encounter a problem please submit a bug with the bug reporter.
The next actual patch should be in a few weeks with the French and Japanese translations.
Unity security patch
