3 October 2025 Build 20245999 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update contains only a patch to address a security exploit that was discovered in Unity (the engine used to build the game). Information about the issue can be found here. There should be no functionality changes at all, but if you do encounter a problem please submit a bug with the bug reporter.

The next actual patch should be in a few weeks with the French and Japanese translations.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1636711
