Version 0.0.2.7
-Fabricator Takes Gas OR Electricity
-Fix First Person Crouching
-Fix Swing Animation while moving with hatchet
-Fix Bank Robbery and Alarm
-Fix Water Intake being placeable anywhere, now restricted to landscape only
-Added Crafting Recipes for Water Intake, Water Storage, Water Switch, And Water Hose.
-Fix Swimming Up/Down Inputs
-Fixed Surface Swimming
-Fixed Locomotion System
Update Notes for October 3, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
