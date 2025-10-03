 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20245997 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:39:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.0.2.7

-Fabricator Takes Gas OR Electricity
-Fix First Person Crouching
-Fix Swing Animation while moving with hatchet
-Fix Bank Robbery and Alarm
-Fix Water Intake being placeable anywhere, now restricted to landscape only
-Added Crafting Recipes for Water Intake, Water Storage, Water Switch, And Water Hose.
-Fix Swimming Up/Down Inputs
-Fixed Surface Swimming
-Fixed Locomotion System

Changed files in this update

Depot 3792961
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link