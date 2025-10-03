Version 0.0.2.7



-Fabricator Takes Gas OR Electricity

-Fix First Person Crouching

-Fix Swing Animation while moving with hatchet

-Fix Bank Robbery and Alarm

-Fix Water Intake being placeable anywhere, now restricted to landscape only

-Added Crafting Recipes for Water Intake, Water Storage, Water Switch, And Water Hose.

-Fix Swimming Up/Down Inputs

-Fixed Surface Swimming

-Fixed Locomotion System