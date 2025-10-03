Version 1.1 is now live, here's the patchnotes:

Bug fixes:

Fixed unhandled exception in script.

Performance updates:

AI will not cause such a strain on performance anymore.

Grid drawing has been implemented, the game will not draw everything from the map, only what's in the POV of the player

Events are now spawning only if the player is in their proximity, this was implemented to improve performance, they will only spawn if the player is arriving close to the event location.

What to look for in next update:

Tutorial

New events

Better AI handling

Take care and have fun!