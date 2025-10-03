 Skip to content
Major 3 October 2025 Build 20245926
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Folks!

Just wanted to post a short update letting you know I've patched the Unity vulnerability! So you can play Scratch Man safely!

P.S. We have a new game releasing soon....

