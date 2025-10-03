Unity sent out a notice this morning about a security vulnerability in all games built with Unity. We've updated the Windows and Mac versions of Love, Ghostie with the patches.



For other recent news, we recently released on Nintendo Switch! There have been lots of optimizations and performance changes made for the Switch version, which will eventually make its way into a future patch for the PC versions and will certainly help those on slower/older hardware. Keep an eye out for those optimizations coming soon!