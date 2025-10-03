 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20245881 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Unity sent out a notice this morning about a security vulnerability in all games built with Unity. We've updated the Windows and Mac versions of Love, Ghostie with the patches.

For other recent news, we recently released on Nintendo Switch! There have been lots of optimizations and performance changes made for the Switch version, which will eventually make its way into a future patch for the PC versions and will certainly help those on slower/older hardware. Keep an eye out for those optimizations coming soon!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1789491
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 1789492
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link