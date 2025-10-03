MateEngine 2.1.0
Why is this version 2.1.0 already and not 2.0.1?
The reason is we updated the whole engine backend. We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2, which is a major change to the engine that runs MateEngine.
Event Based Messages
When your Avatar is dragged, dances, gets headpats, sits on a window, or rests on the soft macaroon, it will now randomly make comments! To use this feature, go to Options → Steam DLCs → Event Based Messages. (Available for Steam users only.)
Engine Update
We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2. This may break some older mods — please test them! If your mod or model is affected, rebuild it in Unity 6.2.
Language Updates
Added Ukrainian
Added Kazakh
Added Polish
Added Turkish
Updated German
Updated Korean
Updated Japanese
Updated Chinese
Updated Spanish
Updated France
Updated English
Thanks to: Alchemistake, Azey, Beeswax, Before your eyes, Błodzimierrz Wiały, BORDO, C1PH3R, Cluxy, darkzy, DREMKA., julausrie, Merdondria, Micmic1107(Kaze Simp), naitbird, Potatoo, Pyxis(WindSekirun), Red-Teto, Rice :ear_of_rice:, Sigtryggr With Whiskers, Thelvaën, Tsugato, Yohu, a^•^=^Amika^•^=^a, もり Mori — for the translations!
Fixes
Chat window position when sitting could clip messages or fade them out.
System Tray
Added “Move To Main Monitor” button. If the avatar is on a second monitor or not visible, you can reset its position. This mostly happens when using a multi-monitor setup and unplugging one monitor while the pet is still on that screen.
Quality Changes
Graphic Preset “Ultra”: Unlimited bone weights → most realistic bone movement, but very high CPU and GPU usage.
Graphic Presets “Very High” and “High”: Use 4 bone weights → smooth animation and mesh deformation with moderate resource usage.
All other presets: Use 2 bone weights.
“Low” Preset: Only 1 bone weight per vertex → very lightweight but with rigid animations.
