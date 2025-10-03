MateEngine 2.1.0

Why is this version 2.1.0 already and not 2.0.1?

The reason is we updated the whole engine backend. We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2, which is a major change to the engine that runs MateEngine.

Event Based Messages

When your Avatar is dragged, dances, gets headpats, sits on a window, or rests on the soft macaroon, it will now randomly make comments! To use this feature, go to Options → Steam DLCs → Event Based Messages. (Available for Steam users only.)

Engine Update

We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2. This may break some older mods — please test them! If your mod or model is affected, rebuild it in Unity 6.2.

Language Updates

Added Ukrainian

Added Kazakh

Added Polish

Added Turkish

Updated German

Updated Korean

Updated Japanese

Updated Chinese

Updated Spanish

Updated France

Updated English

Thanks to: Alchemistake, Azey, Beeswax, Before your eyes, Błodzimierrz Wiały, BORDO, C1PH3R, Cluxy, darkzy, DREMKA., julausrie, Merdondria, Micmic1107(Kaze Simp), naitbird, Potatoo, Pyxis(WindSekirun), Red-Teto, Rice :ear_of_rice:, Sigtryggr With Whiskers, Thelvaën, Tsugato, Yohu, a^•^=^Amika^•^=^a, もり Mori — for the translations!

Fixes

Chat window position when sitting could clip messages or fade them out.

System Tray

Added “Move To Main Monitor” button. If the avatar is on a second monitor or not visible, you can reset its position. This mostly happens when using a multi-monitor setup and unplugging one monitor while the pet is still on that screen.

Quality Changes