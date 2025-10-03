 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20245877
Update notes via Steam Community

MateEngine 2.1.0

Why is this version 2.1.0 already and not 2.0.1?
The reason is we updated the whole engine backend. We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2, which is a major change to the engine that runs MateEngine.

Event Based Messages
When your Avatar is dragged, dances, gets headpats, sits on a window, or rests on the soft macaroon, it will now randomly make comments! To use this feature, go to Options → Steam DLCs → Event Based Messages. (Available for Steam users only.)

Engine Update
We updated from Unity 6 to Unity 6.2. This may break some older mods — please test them! If your mod or model is affected, rebuild it in Unity 6.2.

Language Updates

  • Added Ukrainian

  • Added Kazakh

  • Added Polish

  • Added Turkish

  • Updated German

  • Updated Korean

  • Updated Japanese

  • Updated Chinese

  • Updated Spanish

  • Updated France

  • Updated English

Thanks to: Alchemistake, Azey, Beeswax, Before your eyes, Błodzimierrz Wiały, BORDO, C1PH3R, Cluxy, darkzy, DREMKA., julausrie, Merdondria, Micmic1107(Kaze Simp), naitbird, Potatoo, Pyxis(WindSekirun), Red-Teto, Rice :ear_of_rice:, Sigtryggr With Whiskers, Thelvaën, Tsugato, Yohu, a^•^=^Amika^•^=^a, もり Mori — for the translations!

Fixes

  • Chat window position when sitting could clip messages or fade them out.

System Tray

  • Added “Move To Main Monitor” button. If the avatar is on a second monitor or not visible, you can reset its position. This mostly happens when using a multi-monitor setup and unplugging one monitor while the pet is still on that screen.

Quality Changes

  • Graphic Preset “Ultra”: Unlimited bone weights → most realistic bone movement, but very high CPU and GPU usage.

  • Graphic Presets “Very High” and “High”: Use 4 bone weights → smooth animation and mesh deformation with moderate resource usage.

  • All other presets: Use 2 bone weights.

  • “Low” Preset: Only 1 bone weight per vertex → very lightweight but with rigid animations.

Changed files in this update

