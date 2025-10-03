If you have my other game "Take a Walk" you've probably already heard my sob story...
But my SSD Crashed and I lost a lot of my work.. Luckily for WE BOWLING?!?! i had transferred everything to a laptop to work on during vacation!
So i have a fully up to date version!
This update changes nothing Gameplay wise, I just fixed some main menu quirks
While I love the idea of the camera moving around the bowling alley, that caused issues with some menus never populating and leaving the player stuck
The root cause has yet to be determined though i noticed it would happened on some older gpus, 20 seriers and before.
So for now we have a static menu again just like the good old days!
Enjoy!
Quick Update!
