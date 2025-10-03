 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20245810 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Applied the security patch requested for games made in Unity to "It's On The Mouse".

The update required a few very minor adjustments in the game.
While everything should work fine now, please report any issue and I'll get to fix it ASAP.

Changed files in this update

