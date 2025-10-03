IMPORTANT

Hello, as many may or may not know, all of our games including the Kaz's Adventure series has been made with the Unity Engine with Kaz's Adventure 2 being made with Unity 6.0, unfortunately the reason we are telling you this is because a high security issue has be brought to our attention with any games made with Unity 2017 onwards which impacts all our games.

Although this security issue is reportadly not been exploited as of yet, we believe it is only a matter of time before some kind of malice could be done with it.

As such we make the recomendation not to open any of our games untill each one has been patched.

The following of our games our effected:

Kaz's Adventure

Physics Lab

Kaz's Adventure 2: Lost Souls

Physics World: Evolution - Demo

Physics World: Evolution

You can learn more about the security issue from Unity's website here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01