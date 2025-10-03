Added most of the flora and fauna in the new area
Expanded the world map to match the new region
Fixed dialogue error in the Hunter Ares quest
Added a small backup “Close Button” in case the dialogue box fails
Fixed enemy collision issue (dead enemies in ragdoll no longer move or spin)
Update 0.1.8.1b – Worldmap & Fixes
