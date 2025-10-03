 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20245776 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added most of the flora and fauna in the new area

  • Expanded the world map to match the new region

  • Fixed dialogue error in the Hunter Ares quest

  • Added a small backup “Close Button” in case the dialogue box fails

  • Fixed enemy collision issue (dead enemies in ragdoll no longer move or spin)

