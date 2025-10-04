 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20245631 Edited 4 October 2025 – 00:33:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FoMO version 1.0.2 released.

Update includes a preventive update for Unity security fixes.

This update is preventive only and does not affect gameplay.

FoMO Dev Team

Changed files in this update

