✨ Quest Master’s Path to 1.0 ✨

At gamescom, we revealed the first look at Quest Master’s handcrafted single-player campaign, built entirely with the same Dungeon Maker tools you use. This story-rich adventure will arrive at Quest Master’s 1.0 launch.

Since launching in Early Access, you’ve created over 5,000 community-crafted dungeons across 7 elemental themes. That creativity has blown us away, and it’s why we’re working hard to ensure 1.0 is the most polished version of Quest Master possible.

Because of that, updates have slowed down with our updates, but only so we can focus on finishing and polishing the full launch. Your passion has built this community, and we want to deliver something truly special at 1.0.

🎃 Halloween Event

Halloween is haunting Aetheria!

Castle Town Gets Spooky: From now until November 1st, the Castle Town hub will be beautifully frightening, decked out with seasonal flair.

Moonlight Brambles Theme: Create eerie dungeons year-round with the Moonlight Brambles theme, packed with gravestones, spiders, gargoyle statues, falling leaves, and more! (This dungeon theme is permanent - only the spooky Castle Town is seasonal!)

Halloween Badge: Simply build or play community dungeons during the event, and you’ll automatically earn the limited-time Halloween Badge.

What’s in our latest Update:





🎥 Camera Focus

One of the most anticipated features is finally here: Camera Focus!

Now you can assign properties to objects that make the camera follow important changes.

Imagine pressing a switch that opens a door outside the player’s current view… now the camera will guide their attention.

Choose between once or infinite configurations. Depending on your puzzle design, you can decide if the focus should only happen once or every time the object changes.

This even works across rooms and floors, making complex fragment puzzles more accessible.

💰 Coin Stacks

Coins can now appear in stacks of 2–10!

This makes rewarding players smoother and opens new decorative options for your dungeons.





When added to containers like chests, coins burst out in satisfying stacks — think classic Mario-style coin blocks.

🛤️ Fun with Rails

Rail Door

The new rail door allows you to drive mine carts through doors!

If you close it in maker mode, you can only drive through it with a mine cart.

Sloped Rail

With the sloped rail you can drive up and down elevations.

Split Rail

The split rail diverges left and right as opposed to straight and to the side!

These new rail pieces expand puzzle design and traversal options. Mix and match for more dynamic dungeon layouts.

🐀 New Enemy: Rat

Meet the Rat — a squeaky, speedy new foe that’s tough to keep up with!

They’ll add chaos and pressure to your dungeon runs.





🕳️ Void and Pit



There's a new type of hole tile added called the Void.

As opposed to the regular Pit tile, the Void tile does not allow you to fall onto the floor below, which can be handy if you are not able to change the layout of the floor below to prevent that yourself.





🖥️ Pixel Perfect UI

There've been some UI visual fragments on some resolutions that are now resolved with the UI being fully pixel perfect now!

🤖 DirectX 12 and Vulkan

Quest Master now prioritizes the DirectX 12 and Vulkan rendering APIs to improve performance and stability of the game.

🔠 Moddable Languages



Right now we are in the process of making languages moddable, which requires a significant refactor. It's almost finished, and we are excited to release it to allow everyone to collaborate and make the game more accessible by providing custom translations through the Steam Workshop!



Note that 1.0 of course will provide official translations as well.

🏰 Featured Dungeons Return!

Starting next week, Featured Dungeons are back!

Submit your creations through the Quest Master Community Discord for a chance to be selected as the weekly winner. Your dungeon will be highlighted in-game, and you’ll earn the exclusive Featured Badge!

We'll be challenging our community to craft the best Halloween (or Spooky) Dungeons they can!







🍂 Celebrate with the Steam Autumn Sale!

Quest Master is 25% off during the sale, and right now is the perfect time to jump in, play the free demo, or invite a friend to join the community.





💬 Stay Connected

While we may be a little quiet at times, please know that we’re hard at work behind the scenes, polishing, improving, and pushing Quest Master closer to the best possible 1.0 launch. Your patience and support mean the world to us. This game wouldn’t exist without the passion of our community, and it’s your creativity, feedback, and love for Quest Master that inspires us to keep going every single day.

Thank you for being on this journey with us. We can’t wait to share what’s next.

– Julian Cruetz (Lead Developer)

– Kyle Blessing (Community Manager)

and the entire Quest Master Team