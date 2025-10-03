Hey, everyone! We have been busy adding improvements and fixes to the game and today we did the second update to the game since launch. While the first update was focusing on small fixes on the most pressing issues, this second update adds some bigger additions like 5 new achievements and ending/menu credits.

We will keep updating the game and have exciting plans for new additions, like more collectibles, achievements, and other challenges. While today's new achievements are automatically gained as you progress through different milestones, we have planned even more achievements/challenges for the future that will make it fun to replay the game with different styles.

Stay tuned for updates!

[General Changes]

- Added credits page to the menu

- Added ending credits to the game ending

- Added 5 new achievements: "Jumping in the Air", "Dashing Performance", "Rider on the Storm", "Night Owl", and "Almost There"

- Made beginning quote appear slightly longer so it's easier to read

- Added crash reporting tool

- Minor performance optimization for the game ending level

[Bug Fixes]

- Fixed broken material that could crash the game with specific GPU and Driver combination

Happy climbing!