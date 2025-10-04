Hello Car Dealers!In today’s update, we’re putting a brand-new vehicle in your hands - the Phantom ThunderX!
Available from reputation level 8.
The legend returns. Thunder X has taken everything that gave the original its fame - brutal power, aggressive character, and uncompromising performance - and brought it into a new era. Under the hood hides a modern V8 engine, built for speed and a sound unlike anything else. This is a machine made to stir emotions, not to make compromises.
This is not a car, it’s a statement. Produced between 2000-2010, Thunder X never asked for respect - it took it by force, becoming one of the most recognizable Phantom models. For many drivers, it remains a symbol of an era when pure, untamed power was what truly mattered.
