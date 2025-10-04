 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20245522 Edited 4 October 2025 – 14:19:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Car Dealers!

In today’s update, we’re putting a brand-new vehicle in your hands - the Phantom ThunderX!



Available from reputation level 8.



The legend returns. Thunder X has taken everything that gave the original its fame - brutal power, aggressive character, and uncompromising performance - and brought it into a new era. Under the hood hides a modern V8 engine, built for speed and a sound unlike anything else. This is a machine made to stir emotions, not to make compromises.

This is not a car, it’s a statement. Produced between 2000-2010, Thunder X never asked for respect - it took it by force, becoming one of the most recognizable Phantom models. For many drivers, it remains a symbol of an era when pure, untamed power was what truly mattered.





In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:
https://steamcommunity.com/app/2404880/discussions/0/604157805816993720/



Don’t forget to add our first announced game expansion - Up 2 You DLC - to your wishlist!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2404881
