3 October 2025 Build 20245521 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:52:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch adds way more variety of houses (especially roofs), fixes/improves some UI issues, and fixes a few other minor issues.

0.845 change list:

  • fixed some special rooms (like vaults) not spawning objects inside of them correctly sometimes

  • made house materials much more random so more variety in towns

  • added stepped 7x3 roofs

  • added stepped 6x3 roofs

  • added triangle 7 roofs

  • added dipped 7x3 roofs

  • added smooth dipped 7x3 roofs

  • added winged 7x3 roofs

  • added 2 new winged roofs

  • added a roundish roof

  • added a roundish tri roof

  • added 2 diamond roofs

  • platforms placed from area blocks will now remove block below if square and bottom of area block

  • fixed not using up blocks when replacing a block (Doesn't Learn From Mistakes)

  • added evil/good god icon when highlight icon on game screen (sounds weird but keeps things consistent)

  • now nemesis has icon correctly when a renegade

  • fixed help topic icon not stopping blink with some help topics (like full bags)

  • fixed help topic/diplomcay counts getting in the way of highlighting

  • fixed some help topics not carrying over correctly if save and then immediately resume

  • changed MapVersion to 14

