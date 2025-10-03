This patch adds way more variety of houses (especially roofs), fixes/improves some UI issues, and fixes a few other minor issues.

0.845 change list:

fixed some special rooms (like vaults) not spawning objects inside of them correctly sometimes

made house materials much more random so more variety in towns

added stepped 7x3 roofs

added stepped 6x3 roofs

added triangle 7 roofs

added dipped 7x3 roofs

added smooth dipped 7x3 roofs

added winged 7x3 roofs

added 2 new winged roofs

added a roundish roof

added a roundish tri roof

added 2 diamond roofs

platforms placed from area blocks will now remove block below if square and bottom of area block

fixed not using up blocks when replacing a block (Doesn't Learn From Mistakes)

added evil/good god icon when highlight icon on game screen (sounds weird but keeps things consistent)

now nemesis has icon correctly when a renegade

fixed help topic icon not stopping blink with some help topics (like full bags)

fixed help topic/diplomcay counts getting in the way of highlighting

fixed some help topics not carrying over correctly if save and then immediately resume