This patch adds way more variety of houses (especially roofs), fixes/improves some UI issues, and fixes a few other minor issues.
0.845 change list:
fixed some special rooms (like vaults) not spawning objects inside of them correctly sometimes
made house materials much more random so more variety in towns
added stepped 7x3 roofs
added stepped 6x3 roofs
added triangle 7 roofs
added dipped 7x3 roofs
added smooth dipped 7x3 roofs
added winged 7x3 roofs
added 2 new winged roofs
added a roundish roof
added a roundish tri roof
added 2 diamond roofs
platforms placed from area blocks will now remove block below if square and bottom of area block
fixed not using up blocks when replacing a block (Doesn't Learn From Mistakes)
added evil/good god icon when highlight icon on game screen (sounds weird but keeps things consistent)
now nemesis has icon correctly when a renegade
fixed help topic icon not stopping blink with some help topics (like full bags)
fixed help topic/diplomcay counts getting in the way of highlighting
fixed some help topics not carrying over correctly if save and then immediately resume
changed MapVersion to 14
Changed files in this update