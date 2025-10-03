 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20245520 Edited 3 October 2025 – 21:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Increase number of weapon hardpoints to 6 - 2 can fit direct weapon, 2 can fit indirect weapons, and 2 can fit both types. This should radically increase tactical options.
  • Allow self-destruct
  • Allow redeploying (when destroyed, the player can continue with the mission as the next chassis) - this is a difficulty auto-scaler.
  • The main "score" of the game is now efficiency (number of humans rescued divided by number of chassis used)
  • It is now possible to abandon a sector, finishing the run
  • Improve performance of 3d objects (color issue)
  • Nerf difficulty a bit but also make resources more rare
  • Salvage size on map is now directly proportional to its mass
  • Make salvage indestructible (so that it stays around in busy battle areas, which is important for gameplay reasons)
  • Add help widget to "Select sector" screen
  • Fix script error in tutorial when player goes drone-shooting before taking on the turret
  • Being close to map features (like forests and fires) is now accompanied by an audio loop
  • Tune the damage and effects of going through buildings
  • New sound effects
  • Fix long standing issue with getting range from outside of the map
  • Disable Opus / Ogg Vorbis when building for better compatibility (especially on Linux)
  • Upgrade dependencies

