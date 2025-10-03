- Increase number of weapon hardpoints to 6 - 2 can fit direct weapon, 2 can fit indirect weapons, and 2 can fit both types. This should radically increase tactical options.
- Allow self-destruct
- Allow redeploying (when destroyed, the player can continue with the mission as the next chassis) - this is a difficulty auto-scaler.
- The main "score" of the game is now efficiency (number of humans rescued divided by number of chassis used)
- It is now possible to abandon a sector, finishing the run
- Improve performance of 3d objects (color issue)
- Nerf difficulty a bit but also make resources more rare
- Salvage size on map is now directly proportional to its mass
- Make salvage indestructible (so that it stays around in busy battle areas, which is important for gameplay reasons)
- Add help widget to "Select sector" screen
- Fix script error in tutorial when player goes drone-shooting before taking on the turret
- Being close to map features (like forests and fires) is now accompanied by an audio loop
- Tune the damage and effects of going through buildings
- New sound effects
- Fix long standing issue with getting range from outside of the map
- Disable Opus / Ogg Vorbis when building for better compatibility (especially on Linux)
- Upgrade dependencies
v0.2.58+85 *HEAT SINK*
