Major 3 October 2025 Build 20245389
Update notes via Steam Community

Fall Of The Son - Patch 0.0.15 now live!

  • Critical Unity security patch applied - more details

  • Quality of life text updates to most Rogue cards

  • New artifact - Chakram - sustained flat damage that scales with strength

Changed files in this update

Depot 2515521
