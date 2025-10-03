 Skip to content
3 October 2025 Build 20245364
Update notes via Steam Community

To promote the release of Odiumfloreo's Steam version, S3 now has 2 new color palettes based on the exploration and boss sections:


These will be unlocked once you buy and open the game. The already existing Odiumfloreo palette will remain linked to the free jam version.

Changed files in this update

