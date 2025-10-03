✨ New Features
Procedural maps have been implemented.
Combat progression system: your Hero now grows stronger the more battles you fight.
Skill progression system: abilities become more powerful the more you use them.
New exploration challenge: Dark Seals are scattered across the map—purge them to cleanse the area of evil!
👹 New Mini-Bosses
Mini-bosses have been completely reworked.
They now offer unique challenges that differ from what you’ve faced before.
🔧 Other Changes
Changed how auto-aim works.
You can now switch weapons with the mouse wheel.
Basic attacks can no longer be canceled with block. This makes combat more tactical and deliberate.
💬 Don’t forget to share your feedback!
It’s super valuable to help us build a better game every single day.
⚔️ See you on the battlefield… or in the cemetery! ⚰️
Changed files in this update