3 October 2025 Build 20245343
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ New Features

  • Procedural maps have been implemented.

  • Combat progression system: your Hero now grows stronger the more battles you fight.

  • Skill progression system: abilities become more powerful the more you use them.

  • New exploration challenge: Dark Seals are scattered across the map—purge them to cleanse the area of evil!

👹 New Mini-Bosses

  • Mini-bosses have been completely reworked.

  • They now offer unique challenges that differ from what you’ve faced before.

🔧 Other Changes

  • Changed how auto-aim works.

  • You can now switch weapons with the mouse wheel.

  • Basic attacks can no longer be canceled with block. This makes combat more tactical and deliberate.

💬 Don’t forget to share your feedback!
It’s super valuable to help us build a better game every single day.

⚔️ See you on the battlefield… or in the cemetery! ⚰️

