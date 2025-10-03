✨ New Features

Procedural maps have been implemented.

Combat progression system : your Hero now grows stronger the more battles you fight.

Skill progression system : abilities become more powerful the more you use them.

New exploration challenge: Dark Seals are scattered across the map—purge them to cleanse the area of evil!

👹 New Mini-Bosses

Mini-bosses have been completely reworked .

They now offer unique challenges that differ from what you’ve faced before.

🔧 Other Changes

Changed how auto-aim works.

You can now switch weapons with the mouse wheel .

Basic attacks can no longer be canceled with block. This makes combat more tactical and deliberate.

💬 Don’t forget to share your feedback!

It’s super valuable to help us build a better game every single day.

⚔️ See you on the battlefield… or in the cemetery! ⚰️