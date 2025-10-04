I see you, wishlisters still not convinced to give Minuto a try! 50% off isn’t good enough? Alright, let’s get serious: YOU WANT FREE.
A DEMO is now available, featuring 20 levels and a boss. That’s about a third of the full game!
And don’t worry: once you finish the demo and get the full game, it will automatically transfer your progress, so you won’t have to replay those levels. Give it a try!
Demo now available!
