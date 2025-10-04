 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20245248 Edited 4 October 2025 – 13:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I see you, wishlisters still not convinced to give Minuto a try! 50% off isn’t good enough? Alright, let’s get serious: YOU WANT FREE.

A DEMO is now available, featuring 20 levels and a boss. That’s about a third of the full game!

And don’t worry: once you finish the demo and get the full game, it will automatically transfer your progress, so you won’t have to replay those levels. Give it a try!

Changed files in this update

