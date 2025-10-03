Fixed the bug associated with the new Druid/Storm Warrior feat " Rolling Thunder ". Thank you Arkain for the heads-up!



". Thank you for the heads-up! Added new combat-actions menu icons for " Sunbeam ", " Minute Meteors ", and " Implosion ", so that you no longer have to go into the "Activate Special" menu in order to activate them.



", " ", and " ", so that you no longer have to go into the "Activate Special" menu in order to activate them. Call Lightning, Call Lightning Storm, Produce Flame, Sunbeam, Minute Meteors and Implosion will now work with the " Accelerated " condition obtained from the spell " Accelerated Spell and Power ".



" condition obtained from the spell " ". The feats Forest Affinity and Water Affinity will now grant one additional Hit Die to certain summons of Wildcaller Storm Warriors . Also updated the Help Entries of these feats to reflect this.



and will now grant one additional Hit Die to certain summons of . Also updated the Help Entries of these feats to reflect this. Corrected a text error in the description of the artifact weapon named " Unthernalis " in the module Augury of Chaos.



" in the module Augury of Chaos. Fixed an incorrect parent link from the Help Entry for Monk Specialisations to the Rogue class.



to the Rogue class. Added some code to improve copy-pasting text from ChatGPT into the Module Editor (Windows version). Some text characters weren't recognised by the game; now they will be.



