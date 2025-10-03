A recent security issue was found in certain versions of Unity (the game engine our game is built with). In short, it made it theoretically possible for malicious files on your computer to interact with Unity games in unsafe ways. This could have allowed those files to read or run things they normally shouldn’t. There are no reports of anyone being affected by this vulnerability at this time.
Unity has released a fix which is included in this patch, making the game no longer at risk.
Security Update Unity CVE-2025-59489
