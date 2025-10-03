 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20245145 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:13:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Change ground roll input to be strictly forward or back [previously, diagonal directions were accepted]
  • Sin AZ rework. Bunch of changes and still maybe more changes. Trials are being worked on.
  • Flight (only Sin AZ and Leznever) can now have air control movement during any attack during the Flight
  • For 8-way air dash characters (only AZ and Sin AZ), the diagonal-upwards air dashes have stronger vertical acceleration
  • Add a Training menu where it's similar to Versus, except there are only settings for Players and Stage
  • Fix Game Count UI not appearing for online Casual matches (when not editing the FT setting)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2212401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link