- Change ground roll input to be strictly forward or back [previously, diagonal directions were accepted]
- Sin AZ rework. Bunch of changes and still maybe more changes. Trials are being worked on.
- Flight (only Sin AZ and Leznever) can now have air control movement during any attack during the Flight
- For 8-way air dash characters (only AZ and Sin AZ), the diagonal-upwards air dashes have stronger vertical acceleration
- Add a Training menu where it's similar to Versus, except there are only settings for Players and Stage
- Fix Game Count UI not appearing for online Casual matches (when not editing the FT setting)
October 3, 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2212401
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update