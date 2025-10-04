Ahoy skippers!
Hey we yesterday got a message from Unity that a vulnerability had been found in their engine. As far as they know no one has been affected by the vulnerability but they strongly encouraged anyone with a live build to update the build and so we did.
If you are waiting for a new build to drop soon - well then we have something exciting coming this month :P
Safe winds
Captain Alex
Patch to fix security issue in Unity
