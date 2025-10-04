 Skip to content
4 October 2025 Build 20245144 Edited 4 October 2025 – 09:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Ahoy skippers!
Hey we yesterday got a message from Unity that a vulnerability had been found in their engine. As far as they know no one has been affected by the vulnerability but they strongly encouraged anyone with a live build to update the build and so we did.

If you are waiting for a new build to drop soon - well then we have something exciting coming this month :P

Safe winds
Captain Alex

Changed files in this update

Depot 2796581
