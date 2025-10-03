Bug Fixes & Improvements
Fixed a bug with the 24th Uber (초인) job advancement requirement
Added a location guide for the Novice Job Center in Triangle City
Added Relic Sword Boss to the World Tree Village ruins
(Traditional clicker-type boss)
Added 47 new achievements (Total: 71)
Patch Notes (v1.10-1) – Oct 4, 2025
