3 October 2025 Build 20245085 Edited 3 October 2025 – 20:09:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Bug Fixes & Improvements

Fixed a bug with the 24th Uber (초인) job advancement requirement

Added a location guide for the Novice Job Center in Triangle City

Update

Added Relic Sword Boss to the World Tree Village ruins
(Traditional clicker-type boss)

Added 47 new achievements (Total: 71)

Changed files in this update

