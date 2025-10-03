Another QoL update, most things gathered from suggestions and the such on the discord:

Skaldsong 1.3.3:

=========

- Added Token Counter in the top of the chat box. Click it to get a rough estimate of the token usage of your next request!

- Added new functionality to select windows. When using a function such as "Move Character to here" or "Transfer Item to Here", etc- Hold down shift when selecting the character/location/item/faction/etc to activate the window's function without closing the window. Basically, you can use one window to do stuff like move multiple characters at once.

- Added: Clicking on a lore link now opens the lore window with the lore selected.

- Added: Can now upload images to use as maps instead of using the generator.

- Adjusted: Improved text linking. Should be more likely to select and link longer names in chat ("Steve Robinson" instead of just "Steve" when "Robinson" is next to it)

- Fix: Using the Generate menu now makes the content generation feedback trigger.

- Fix: Fixed objects being generated but not being tracked properly by the content generation feedback.

- Fix: Scroll now resets in windows when changing tabs.

- Fix: When resizing a window, letting go of the mouse whilst over another window now stops resizing.

- Fix: Sticker now releases when letting go over a window.

- Fix: Fixed a case of wrong text formatting on the AI's response involving quotations.