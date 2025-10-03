Hey Shapers,

Early this morning, Unity informed its users of a security vulnerability that affects games built on Unity versions 2017.1 and later. They assured its users that “there is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability nor has there been any impact on users or customers".



They released a patch for it and we have immediately applied it to the game.



⚠️ We encourage you to update Battle Shapers, along with other Unity games in your library as soon as possible.

You can find their official statement here: https://discussions.unity.com/t/unity-platform-protection-take-immediate-action-to-protect-your-games-and-apps/1688031

Thanks folks!

Metric Empire