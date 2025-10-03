A new driver input interface was added to SteamVR and Natural Locomotion stopped working without it. This update resolves that issue. Also the workaround for the previous update where we switched thumb rest touch to joystick touch doesn't seem to be necessary any more. You may have to change it back if you want to use thumb rest touch.



It works with built-in SteamVR drivers and with Virtual Desktop. Neither Steam Link nor ALVR seem to work, I will investigate the issue.