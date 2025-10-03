 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Digimon Story Time Stranger Hollow Knight: Silksong Call of Duty® Megabonk Deadlock Destiny 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
3 October 2025 Build 20244926 Edited 3 October 2025 – 22:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Join Innersloth devs, Antonio, Dan, Dave, Dors, Jade, Jake and Mike, as they see who can utilize the Detective abilities to the fullest and who can get away with the perfect Viper kill!

If you haven't tried out the new roles, update your game to 17.0.0 now so you can begin spitting and sleuthing with your fellow Crewmates! You can read the details here.

And if you're looking for some game design insights on the roles, be sure to check out our Behind the Beans blogs with our Principal Game Designer, Dave:

Changed files in this update

Windows Among Us Content Depot 945361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link