Join Innersloth devs, Antonio, Dan, Dave, Dors, Jade, Jake and Mike, as they see who can utilize the Detective abilities to the fullest and who can get away with the perfect Viper kill!

If you haven't tried out the new roles, update your game to 17.0.0 now so you can begin spitting and sleuthing with your fellow Crewmates! You can read the details here.

And if you're looking for some game design insights on the roles, be sure to check out our Behind the Beans blogs with our Principal Game Designer, Dave: