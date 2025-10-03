Building

No longer defaulting to placing prefabs as physics when only copying some specific bricks from a physics grid.

Bugs

Fixed crash when prefab fails to cache.

Fixed crash capturing prefab on dedicated server.

Fixed crash capturing prefab thumbnail when the prefab contains a bot spawn on a physics grid.

Fixed crash when applicator dialog is viewing a brick component while replicating additional components.

Fixed brick rendering corrupting when pasting prefab due to bad parallel coverage update.

Fixed trace scene corruption when trying to set the velocity of a frozen entity.

Fixed check against NaN object positions not actually working on world load.

Fixed being able to create an unlimited number of bot ragdolls from a single spawner.

Fixed pasting prefabs into detached mode misaligning them often.

Fixed pasting prefabs into detached mode not working on physics grids.

Fixed being switched into detached mode even when prefab did not paste.